CTD KP Breaks Mufti Munir Shakir Assassination Case, Achieves Key Counter-Terrorism Milestones

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made a breakthrough in the high-profile assassination of Mufti Munir Shakir , a well-known religious scholar, who was killed in an IED blast earlier this year.

After months of detailed investigation, CTD Peshawar has successfully identified and arrested the key members of the gang responsible for the attack. While some culprits remain at large, the department is actively working on their capture, bringing justice one step closer to the grieving family and community.

This significant development is part of a broader and growing series of counter-terrorism successes that showcase CTD KP's increasing operational strength and commitment to neutralising terrorist threats across the province.

In one of the most pivotal operations, CTD Peshawar dismantled a notorious gang behind a series of 18 terrorist incidents in Peshawar's settled areas. This includes deadly attacks that resulted in the martyrdom of DSP Sardar Hussain Khan and 14 other police officers. These arrests have taken down a key terror network that had long evaded justice.

Additionally, leveraging intelligence gathered from these investigations, CTD Peshawar recovered a significant stockpile of arms, ammunition, and explosives, including fully functional IEDs. These weapons had been intended for large-scale attacks on vital targets, including six sensitive installations that had been under terrorist surveillance. The quick recovery of these materials prevented a number of potentially devastating attacks.

The department has also made important strides in identifying and targeting groups responsible for the targeted killings of religious scholars. With several arrests and active operations underway, CTD KP aims to bring these killers to justice.

One of the most dangerous threats eliminated recently was a Daesh Khurasan cell linked to the May 2025 suicide bombing in Peshawar. The successful dismantling of this network has neutralised a serious threat to the provincial capital, underscoring CTD KP's growing capacity to confront even the most complex terrorist operations.

The Counter Terrorism Department has not only stepped up its operational response but has also prioritised strengthening its own infrastructure. This includes the creation of specialised units, enhanced training for personnel, and the improvement of working conditions, all of which have contributed to better, more efficient counter-terrorism actions.

These concerted efforts demonstrate CTD KP's unyielding resolve in protecting the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from terrorism. As the department continues to evolve and adapt to emerging threats, it remains determined to neutralise any challenge before it materialises.