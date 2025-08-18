Nine Militants Killed In Bajaur Operation Venue And Funds Approved For Idps

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Security forces have successfully carried out an operation against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP), or Fitna al-Khawarij network in Bajaur district, eliminating nine militants in the process.

The operation, which began following credible intelligence about the presence of heavily armed terrorists in the mountainous areas of Damadola, is ongoing with both ground and aerial assets deployed to neutralize the group's presence in the region.

According to officials, the militants attempted to conceal their losses by hiding the bodies of fallen fighters in caves and underground hideouts. However, security forces have been systematically clearing these locations to recover the remains and dismantle the Khawarij's infrastructure.

This operation is part of a broader effort to eliminate militant safe havens in the tribal districts. A security official emphasized that the action is intelligence-driven, precise, and aimed at ensuring that Khawarij can no longer establish operational footholds in the region.

In a related development, the provincial and federal governments have approved the location and funds for setting up temporary camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Bajaur.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has mobilized its resources, and schools and hospitals have been designated to accommodate displaced civilians.

This action follows a jirga of local elders who had previously presented militants with three clear options: disarm and integrate, vacate population centres, or leave the region. When these offers were rejected, the current operation was launched.