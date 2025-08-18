SHO Qaiser Hussain Turi Martyred In Upper Kurram Shootout

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-18 01:48:08
A police officer was martyred in an exchange of fire with suspects during an arrest operation in the Nasti Kot area of Upper Kurram on Friday.

According to police sources, a joint team of police and security forces launched an operation to apprehend wanted suspects in the Nasti Kot area.

Upon reaching the location, the suspects opened fire on the police party, leading to a prolonged gun battle.

As a result, Additional SHO Qaiser Hussain Turi, who had recently been posted at Roza Police Station, embraced martyrdom.

The body of Qaiser Hussain Turi was shifted to the Police Lines in Parachinar, where his funeral prayers were offered with full honors. Later, he was taken to his native village Dal for burial.

