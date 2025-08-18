SHO Qaiser Hussain Turi Martyred In Upper Kurram Shootout
A police officer was martyred in an exchange of fire with suspects during an arrest operation in the Nasti Kot area of Upper Kurram on Friday.
According to police sources, a joint team of police and security forces launched an operation to apprehend wanted suspects in the Nasti Kot area.
Upon reaching the location, the suspects opened fire on the police party, leading to a prolonged gun battle.
Also Read: Our Hearts Beat for Pakistan: Afghan Refugees
As a result, Additional SHO Qaiser Hussain Turi, who had recently been posted at Roza Police Station, embraced martyrdom.
The body of Qaiser Hussain Turi was shifted to the Police Lines in Parachinar, where his funeral prayers were offered with full honors. Later, he was taken to his native village Dal for burial.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment