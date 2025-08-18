Tribal Jirga In Bannu Forms 40-Member Committee For Release Of Abducted Social Activist

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A tribal jirga was convened in the Baka Khel area of Bannu to secure the release of abducted social activist Imran alias Bahmal. The jirga was attended by elders from the Narmi Khel, Takhti Khel , and Sardi Khel tribes.

The jirga formed a 40-member committee tasked with holding negotiations with the administration by Tuesday. Additionally, talks with the banned outfit involved in the abduction are scheduled for today to ensure the activist's safe release.

Elders made it clear that abduction and lawlessness would no longer be tolerated in the region. Declaring Mandi Baka Khel as a tribal trade hub, they vowed to foil any untoward incident by force if necessary.

The jirga also decided that any individual who fails to cooperate in resolving the matter would face a fine of Rs5 million.

Stating that the administration had failed to provide adequate security, the tribes announced they would take up arms for their protection. The meeting was attended by influential figures, including Haji Gul Baz Khan, as well as hundreds of tribal elders.

As a symbolic protest, the participants also blocked the Miranshah Road in Baka Khel.