Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tribal Jirga In Bannu Forms 40-Member Committee For Release Of Abducted Social Activist


2025-08-18 01:48:08
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

-->

A tribal jirga was convened in the Baka Khel area of Bannu to secure the release of abducted social activist Imran alias Bahmal. The jirga was attended by elders from the Narmi Khel, Takhti Khel , and Sardi Khel tribes.

The jirga formed a 40-member committee tasked with holding negotiations with the administration by Tuesday. Additionally, talks with the banned outfit involved in the abduction are scheduled for today to ensure the activist's safe release.

Elders made it clear that abduction and lawlessness would no longer be tolerated in the region. Declaring Mandi Baka Khel as a tribal trade hub, they vowed to foil any untoward incident by force if necessary.

Also Read: SHO Qaiser Hussain Turi Martyred in Upper Kurram Shootout

The jirga also decided that any individual who fails to cooperate in resolving the matter would face a fine of Rs5 million.

Stating that the administration had failed to provide adequate security, the tribes announced they would take up arms for their protection. The meeting was attended by influential figures, including Haji Gul Baz Khan, as well as hundreds of tribal elders.

As a symbolic protest, the participants also blocked the Miranshah Road in Baka Khel.

MENAFN18082025000189011041ID1109940003

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search