Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Six Coordinated Terror Attacks Target Police In KP Five Officers Martyred, Five Injured


2025-08-18 01:48:08
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

-->

In a major escalation of violence, terrorists launched six simultaneous attacks on police in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the same day, attempting to challenge the writ of the state. However, police personnel fought back bravely, foiling several assaults.

The bloodiest wave of attacks left five police officials martyred and five others injured. According to police sources, the attacks took place in Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Peshawar, and Bannu, where militants targeted police stations, checkpoints, and mobile vans using heavy and automatic weapons to spread fear and panic in the region.

In Peshawar's suburban Hassan Khel area, terrorists stormed a police station, triggering an intense gun battle that lasted for hours. One policeman embraced martyrdom, while another sustained serious injuries. Police retaliation thwarted the militants' plans.

Also Read: Tribal Jirga in Bannu Forms 40-Member Committee for Release of Abducted Social Activist

Upper Dir witnessed the deadliest attack, where terrorists ambushed a police mobile van, martyring three policemen and injuring three more. In Lower Dir's Lajbok area, militants attacked a checkpoint, resulting in the martyrdom of one constable.

Another attack was reported in Bannu's Mazang area, where terrorists attempted to assault a police post, but alert personnel repelled the attackers with retaliatory fire, forcing them to flee.

Confirming the incident, Bannu DPO Saleem Abbas Kalachi said that police fought courageously and foiled the militants' attempts.

Following the coordinated attacks, security forces cordoned off the affected areas and launched a large-scale search operation. Intelligence agencies have also been mobilized to hunt down the perpetrators and their facilitators.

MENAFN18082025000189011041ID1109940002

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search