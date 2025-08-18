Six Coordinated Terror Attacks Target Police In KP Five Officers Martyred, Five Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

In a major escalation of violence, terrorists launched six simultaneous attacks on police in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the same day, attempting to challenge the writ of the state. However, police personnel fought back bravely, foiling several assaults.

The bloodiest wave of attacks left five police officials martyred and five others injured. According to police sources, the attacks took place in Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Peshawar, and Bannu, where militants targeted police stations, checkpoints, and mobile vans using heavy and automatic weapons to spread fear and panic in the region.

In Peshawar's suburban Hassan Khel area, terrorists stormed a police station, triggering an intense gun battle that lasted for hours. One policeman embraced martyrdom, while another sustained serious injuries. Police retaliation thwarted the militants' plans.

Also Read: Tribal Jirga in Bannu Forms 40-Member Committee for Release of Abducted Social Activist

Upper Dir witnessed the deadliest attack, where terrorists ambushed a police mobile van, martyring three policemen and injuring three more. In Lower Dir's Lajbok area, militants attacked a checkpoint, resulting in the martyrdom of one constable.

Another attack was reported in Bannu's Mazang area, where terrorists attempted to assault a police post, but alert personnel repelled the attackers with retaliatory fire, forcing them to flee.

Confirming the incident, Bannu DPO Saleem Abbas Kalachi said that police fought courageously and foiled the militants' attempts.

Following the coordinated attacks, security forces cordoned off the affected areas and launched a large-scale search operation. Intelligence agencies have also been mobilized to hunt down the perpetrators and their facilitators.