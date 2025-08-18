Mohsin Naqvi Praises KP Police And CTD For Successful Regi Operation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for a successful operation against Indian-sponsored terrorists in the Ragi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that during the timely and professional operation, highly wanted terrorists involved in 18 cases were eliminated. These terrorists were reportedly backed by India and were plotting nefarious designs against Pakistan's security.

He emphasized that by foiling the enemy's malicious plans, the KP Police and CTD have demonstrated that Pakistan's security forces are fully capable of countering any threat.

The Interior Minister further said that the elimination of these terrorists, referred to as agents of“Fitna-e-Hindustan,” marks a major achievement for the country's peace and stability. He added that the entire nation stands united with the security forces in this mission.

Mohsin Naqvi also praised the professionalism, courage, and dedication of all personnel involved in the operation, declaring them national heroes.