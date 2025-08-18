Army's Role Is To Protect, Not Harm The Innocent: DG ISPR

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Pakistan Army's spokesperson, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has reiterated that the armed forces are not in the business of causing harm to innocent civilians under the guise of counter-terrorism.

In a candid discussion with students, particularly from Balochistan , the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) addressed questions surrounding military operations, regional concerns, and national unity.

“Our operations are not about displacing communities or punishing entire regions. We only move against confirmed terrorists based on solid intelligence,” he stated.

Balochistan Misperceptions Challenged

The ISPR chief dismissed the narrative that the people of Balochistan are alienated from the state.

“There's a common misconception that Baloch youth are disconnected from Pakistan, but in reality, they understand the bond between the province and the nation very well,” he said.

He highlighted that success stories from Balochistan are rewriting old assumptions.

Among those he mentioned were Dr. Samad Yar Jang, a Cambridge-trained scientist, and Shahzaib Rind, a young leader who has risen on merit. He noted that Baloch women now serve as Deputy Commissioners, a symbol of progress and empowerment.

Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif paid homage to Major Muhammad Anwar Kakar Shaheed, describing him as“a brave son of the soil” who had previously eliminated several terrorists in Gwadar and laid down his life defending the country.

“From officers to civilians, sacrifices are being made every day to keep Pakistan secure,” he emphasized.

No Collective Punishment Policy

Stressing the need for community cooperation in rooting out terrorism, the army spokesperson said:

“We don't conduct sweeping operations unless locals support us by identifying threats. Military presence alone doesn't secure an area, local ownership is key.”

He warned against shielding militants but made it clear that entire communities should not be punished for one individual's actions.

“If someone hides explosives or shelters terrorists, they'll be held accountable, but the rest of the village will not be blamed.”

A Message of Unity

Referring to the ideological roots of the country, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif underlined that Pakistan was built on the 'Kalima' not on ethnic or linguistic lines.

“The Prophet Muhammad صلى الله عليه وسلم taught that no race or ethnicity is superior to another. That's the foundation of our country,” he said.

He also pointed out the diverse makeup of Balochistan, stating that more than 30% of its population comprises Pashtuns, and many Baloch tribes live outside the province in Sindh and South Punjab.

“Pakistan is not just a country; it's an idea rooted in unity, faith, and purpose.”