Army's Role Is To Protect, Not Harm The Innocent: DG ISPR
Pakistan Army's spokesperson, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has reiterated that the armed forces are not in the business of causing harm to innocent civilians under the guise of counter-terrorism.
In a candid discussion with students, particularly from Balochistan , the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) addressed questions surrounding military operations, regional concerns, and national unity.
“Our operations are not about displacing communities or punishing entire regions. We only move against confirmed terrorists based on solid intelligence,” he stated.
Balochistan Misperceptions Challenged
The ISPR chief dismissed the narrative that the people of Balochistan are alienated from the state.
“There's a common misconception that Baloch youth are disconnected from Pakistan, but in reality, they understand the bond between the province and the nation very well,” he said.
He highlighted that success stories from Balochistan are rewriting old assumptions.
Among those he mentioned were Dr. Samad Yar Jang, a Cambridge-trained scientist, and Shahzaib Rind, a young leader who has risen on merit. He noted that Baloch women now serve as Deputy Commissioners, a symbol of progress and empowerment.
Tribute to Fallen Soldiers
Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif paid homage to Major Muhammad Anwar Kakar Shaheed, describing him as“a brave son of the soil” who had previously eliminated several terrorists in Gwadar and laid down his life defending the country.
“From officers to civilians, sacrifices are being made every day to keep Pakistan secure,” he emphasized.
No Collective Punishment Policy
Stressing the need for community cooperation in rooting out terrorism, the army spokesperson said:
“We don't conduct sweeping operations unless locals support us by identifying threats. Military presence alone doesn't secure an area, local ownership is key.”
He warned against shielding militants but made it clear that entire communities should not be punished for one individual's actions.
“If someone hides explosives or shelters terrorists, they'll be held accountable, but the rest of the village will not be blamed.”
A Message of Unity
Referring to the ideological roots of the country, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif underlined that Pakistan was built on the 'Kalima' not on ethnic or linguistic lines.
“The Prophet Muhammad صلى الله عليه وسلم taught that no race or ethnicity is superior to another. That's the foundation of our country,” he said.
He also pointed out the diverse makeup of Balochistan, stating that more than 30% of its population comprises Pashtuns, and many Baloch tribes live outside the province in Sindh and South Punjab.
“Pakistan is not just a country; it's an idea rooted in unity, faith, and purpose.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment