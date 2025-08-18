Field Marshal Orders Relief For KP Flood Victims Army Donates Pay, Rations

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has issued special directives to intensify relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood-affected people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to security sources.

Under the new orders, all Pakistan Army units deployed in KP are actively participating in assisting communities impacted by the recent devastating floods .

In a remarkable show of solidarity, the Pakistan Army has donated one day's salary toward relief efforts. Additionally, a full day's ration. over 600 tons of food and supplies, has been allocated to help the victims.

Security sources further revealed that additional army troops have been deployed to flood-hit regions, alongside the mobilization of the Army's Urban Search and Rescue Team to aid in recovery operations.

Army helicopters and aviation units are already engaged in relief missions, transporting supplies and evacuating stranded residents. The military leadership reaffirmed its commitment, stating:

"The Pakistan Army stands shoulder to shoulder with the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this hour of need."

Relief operations are expected to intensify in the coming days as floodwaters continue to displace thousands and damage infrastructure across the province.