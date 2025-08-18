Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting Ends Without Ceasefire Deal, But“Constructive” Talks Raise Hope

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

The world's two most powerful nations, Russia and the United States, once again became the focus of global attention as Russian President Vladimir Putin met former U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska.

The much-anticipated meeting, held amid rising geopolitical tensions, failed to deliver a breakthrough but could still shape the future of international diplomacy.

The summit took place at a time when the Ukraine war, energy crises, and rising global instability have left the international order deeply unsettled. Analysts regard this meeting as symbolically significant, if not politically decisive.

Old Rivalries, New Dynamics

U.S.-Russia relations, strained since the Cold War, have sharply deteriorated in recent years. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO's eastward expansion, and escalating sanctions have only deepened the divide. The Alaska summit brought the two leaders face to face, though expectations were modest.

Ukraine's President Demands Inclusion

Reacting to the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine would not accept any peace deal made without its direct involvement.

Also Read: Field Marshal Orders Relief for KP Flood Victims; Army Donates Pay, Rations

“The Ukrainian people will not surrender their land,” Zelensky stated, insisting that any agreement must respect Ukraine's sovereignty and security.

Putin Holds His Line

President Putin defended Russia's actions as based on national security and historical rights. He stressed that peace could only be achieved if Ukraine becomes a neutral state and the threat of NATO's expansion is eliminated.

“Russia is open to dialogue, but the West must respect our security concerns,” Putin said.

Trump:“Deal Will Take Time”

Trump, branding himself a“deal maker,” said his aim was to prevent a wider global war and draft a roadmap acceptable to all sides. However, he admitted no deal was made, adding:

“There's no deal until there's a deal.”

He also hinted at further talks but did not commit to a timeline or terms.

What Was Discussed?

Key topics reportedly included:

A reduction in strategic weapons

The global energy crisis

Trade ties between Russia and the U.S.

However, no joint statement or agreement was issued after the talks.

Mixed Global Reaction

While some observers see the meeting as a hopeful step toward de-escalation, others dismiss it as a symbolic event lacking substance, especially with Ukraine absent from the table. Deep policy differences remain unresolved, casting doubt on any near-term diplomatic progress.

The Alaska summit may not have delivered peace, but it reopened channels for dialogue. Whether this leads to real progress or simply delays hard decisions will depend on the political will of all parties, especially Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine. For now, the world watches and waits.