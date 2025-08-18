403
Asian Development Bank Appoints Fresh Country Director for Philippines
(MENAFN) Andrew Jeffries has been appointed as the new Country Director for the Philippines by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Manila-based lender announced on Monday.
Effective immediately, Jeffries will oversee ADB’s operations in its host country, managing an active project portfolio valued at approximately $13 billion. His leadership will focus on executing the Country Partnership Strategy 2024–2029, while maintaining critical ties with the Philippine government, the private sector, and international development stakeholders.
"The (Philippine) economy is at a critical juncture, with huge infrastructure and social protection investments rolling out and starting to bear fruit," Jeffries said.
He emphasized that, "more needs to be done to ensure no one is left behind and risks such as those related to climate are mitigated as the country strives toward upper-middle income status."
Jeffries brings over 34 years of professional experience, including more than 18 years at ADB. Prior to this role, he served as Advisor for Energy Transition Mechanism and Partnerships, where he led a regional strategy on accelerating clean energy initiatives.
From 2020 to 2023, Jeffries was ADB’s Country Director for Vietnam, overseeing all operations and serving as the bank’s chief representative in Hanoi.
