Zelenskyy Visits Washington for Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington, DC, on Sunday to participate in high-level discussions aimed at finding a resolution to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
These negotiations are expected to include US President Donald Trump and a delegation of European leaders.
“We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably,” Zelenskyy wrote on the US-based social media platform X, expressing a shared commitment to peace among allied nations.
Zelenskyy emphasized that any peace agreement must be enduring, highlighting past failures when Ukraine was pressured to relinquish Crimea and areas of eastern Ukraine, specifically Donbas.
He accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of exploiting those concessions to launch further aggression, saying peace should not repeat those missteps.
He also condemned the 1994 “security guarantees” provided to Ukraine, arguing they were ineffective and allowed for the unlawful annexation of Crimea.
According to Zelenskyy, "Crimea should never have been surrendered, just as Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, or Kharkiv after 2022.”
Highlighting Ukraine’s continued resilience, Zelenskyy praised the country’s military efforts, particularly in the Donetsk and Sumy regions.
He voiced optimism about Ukraine's ability to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
“Our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner and ally for their support and invaluable assistance,” he stated.
Zelenskyy asserted that the responsibility to end the conflict lies with Russia, calling for a united front between the United States and European allies to compel Moscow toward genuine peace.
“Russia must end this war, which it itself started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace,” he concluded.
US President Trump and Russian President Putin previously held a three-hour private meeting on Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, where Putin claimed they reached an “understanding.”
