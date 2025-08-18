403
Oman Sailing Championship brings together the best young sailors from across the nation
(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 17 August 2025, Muscat – Sixty of the most talented young sailors from across the nation will gather in Ras Al Hadd in the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate for the Oman Sailing Championship where competition will take place in Optimist, OLCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7 and 29er categories. Racing begins on 19 August following two training days and concludes on 22 August after 12 races to determine the winners in each category, plus the overall team/school winner.
In total, 46 sailors from Oman Sail’s sailing schools and many more from the United Arab Emirates will be taking part. The event comes at the end of a Summer Training Camp for the Omani team where sailors from the national teams have been enhancing their technical and tactical sailing in Ras Al Hadd under the guidance of specialist coaches. Over six weeks, the teams have worked to improve their fitness and conditioning by training on and off the water with the Oman National Sailing Championships and Mussanah Race Week firmly in mind.
Abdulaziz Al Shidi, Oman Sail’s Acting Director of Sailing, said, “The Oman Sailing Championship is a prestigious event in our sailing calendar. We are excited to see all of the talent from our sailing schools on show in one place and to welcome young sailors from the United Arab Emirates to join us. Oman has a close relationship to the sea, and this part of the coast between Sur and Ras Al Hadd is known for its traditional boat building. It is fitting that the next generation of Omani sailors have the chance to take to the water and show their skills here.”
Hashim Al Rashdi, Head Coach – Performance, added, “This season we have witnessed impressive progress from all of our young sailors. This is a great chance to see this development first-hand and identify the next batch of sailors who could be capable of stepping up to the Oman national teams. We are always targeting personal and professional growth from our athletes, both as individuals and as sailors, and the chance to compete against their peers, build camaraderie within the team, and learn from each other, will be a huge long-term benefit to all participants.”
The Oman Sailing Championship is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Oman Maritime Sports Committee, and government entities in the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate. The ASYAD Group will support Oman’s ILCA teams at the event, continuing its vision and national efforts to develop sports, engage youth, and enhance community development.
