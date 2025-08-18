Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korea's Leader Public Support Slides to 68 Percent

2025-08-18 01:37:29
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung saw his public support dip last week, with his approval rating falling by 3.3 percentage points to 68.0%, according to a new survey released Monday by local pollster Flower Research.

At the same time, disapproval of Lee’s handling of state affairs increased to 30.9%, up 3.2 percentage points from the previous week, the poll—conducted via computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI)—showed.

The ruling liberal Democratic Party also experienced a decline in public backing, dropping 2.8 percentage points to a support level of 54.0%. The conservative People Power Party, South Korea’s main opposition bloc, recorded a slight dip of 0.8 percentage point, landing at 24.5%.

Meanwhile, smaller political groups held relatively steady. The minor left-leaning Rebuilding Korea Party polled at 4.2%, while the right-wing New Reform Party came in at 3.7%.

In a separate automated response system (ARS) poll also conducted by Flower Research, Lee’s approval rating saw a sharper decline—plunging 6.9 percentage points to 58.6% week-over-week.

Both surveys polled 1,007 registered voters between Friday and Saturday and carry a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

MENAFN18082025000045017169ID1109939975

