Clarity Health Care Is Coming To Malvern
MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Health Care, a leading provider of multidisciplinary mental health services, is expanding its reach with the opening of a new clinic in Malvern, Victoria.
Renowned for its integrated care model, Clarity's unique approach brings together psychologists, psychiatrists, mental health social workers, occupational therapists, and other allied health professionals under one roof. This means that clients benefit of one centralised care plan, in one single location.
Clarity's model has already proven successful at its existing Fitzroy and Hobart clinics, with the model being shown to reduce readmissions rates from an average of 48% to 18.6%i. The new Malvern clinic will offer comprehensive mental health support for people across the inner south-east and beyond. Davis Lemke, CEO of Clarity Health Care, said:
“Clarity is built on the belief that mental health care works best when it's connected, compassionate, and collaborative. We're excited to bring our multidisciplinary approach to Malvern and work closely with local GPs, health professionals, and the community to ensure people have access to the support they need, when they need it.”
The Malvern clinic aims to meet demand for accessible, high-quality mental health services in the area, welcoming both GP referrals and self-referrals. With flexible appointment options and a focus on continuity of care, Clarity is well-positioned to support individuals and families at all stages of their mental health journey.
Located in the heart of Malvern, the new clinic is designed to offer a warm, welcoming, and therapeutic environment for clients and clinicians alike.
About Clarity Health Care
Founded in 2013, Clarity Health Care aims to provide an alternative to the hospital setting for individuals experiencing severe mental illness. Clarity Health Care offers mental health care in Melbourne (Fitzroy and Malvern) and Hobart with a more comprehensive approach.
The team comprises psychiatrists, psychologists, occupational therapists, mental health social workers, and registered nurses, and provides evidence-based care through various modalities that are flexible and accessible to all consumers.
