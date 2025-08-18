Automotive Sunroof Drives Market To Grow 73.7% By 2035 With Rising EV Integration And Premium Cabin Enhancements

Automotive Sunroof Drives Market

OEM fitments, panoramic sunroofs, and brushless motor adoption drive long-term market expansion across global vehicle platforms

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global automotive sunroof drives market is set for a decade of sustained expansion, growing from USD 2.51 billion in 2025 to USD 4.36 billion by 2035. This represents a total increase of USD 1.85 billion, marking a 73.7% rise in market value and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

Automakers and suppliers are seizing this growth wave as powered sunroof drives transition from luxury add-ons to mainstream features across compact sedans, mid-size SUVs, and next-generation electric vehicles (EVs). For manufacturers, this expansion represents both a challenge and an opportunity: meeting consumer demand for premium features while innovating to deliver cost-efficient, compact, and durable drive solutions that align with global vehicle platforms.

Market Outlook: 2025–2035

From 2025 to 2030, the market is forecast to grow from USD 2.51 billion to USD 3.30 billion, contributing 42.7% of the decade's total expansion. This phase will be powered by rising demand for premium cabin experiences in mass-market segments. Mid-range sedans and compact SUVs, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are expected to integrate sunroof drives at higher volumes.

Between 2030 and 2035, the market is expected to add another USD 1.06 billion, representing 57.3% of overall growth. This stage will be shaped by the rollout of next-generation sunroof technologies: smart glass integration, solar-powered modules, AI-based ventilation systems, and voice-activated or cloud-linked drive mechanisms.

Why Manufacturers Are Accelerating Sunroof Integration

The growth of automotive sunroof drives is rooted in consumer demand for premium features and OEM strategies to differentiate vehicle trims. Sunroof drives are no longer limited to luxury sedans; they are now increasingly common in compact cars, crossovers, and EVs, where consumers seek daylight access, thermal regulation, and aesthetic appeal.

For automakers, integrating powered sunroof systems supports brand differentiation, boosts vehicle resale value, and strengthens the appeal of EV interiors, where passenger experience is paramount. Meanwhile, miniaturized, and quieter drive units, enabling flexible fitment across sedan, SUV, and crossover platforms.

Key Segmentation Insights

.By Sunroof Type: Panoramic sunroofs will dominate with a 64% share in 2025, reflecting demand for larger glass panels and enhanced natural lighting.

.By Motor Technology: Brushless DC motors are projected to account for 70% of the market in 2025, offering higher efficiency, quieter performance, and longer lifespan-critical for EV adoption.

.By Vehicle Type: Passenger cars remain the largest adopters, representing 86% of installations in 2025, driven by high penetration in sedans, hatchbacks, and SUVs.

.By Sales Channel: OEM fitments will lead with 78% of sales, as automakers standardize powered sunroofs in factory builds, reducing reliance on aftermarket retrofits.

Regional Growth Outlook

.Brazil: Fastest growth at 7.7% CAGR, supported by SUV assembly, urban demand for premium features, and localization of roof component supply.

.Australia: Growing at 7.3% CAGR, led by high-spec SUVs and utility vehicles, with both imports and aftermarket upgrades contributing to demand.

.United States: Expanding at 7.2% CAGR, as panoramic sunroofs become standard in EVs and premium crossovers, with suppliers scaling operations in southern states.

.United Kingdom: Forecast at 7.0% CAGR, with OEM fitments in compact EVs and plug-in hybrids driving adoption of lightweight, noise-controlled drives.

.France: Expected to grow at 6.9% CAGR, fueled by strong EV output and integration of dual-pane panoramic sunroofs in premium sedans and SUVs.

Within Europe, Germany will remain the largest market but see its share decline slightly from 35% in 2025 to 33% in 2035, as France, Spain, and Italy

strengthen their positions through EV production and supplier expansion.

Trends Driving Innovation

1 Across EV Platforms – OEMs are embedding powered sunroofs in electric vehicles to elevate passenger comfort while adhering to light and efficiency mandates.

and Noise-Control Technologies – Drive units with anti-pinch detection, rain sensors, and silent actuators are becoming standard, meeting consumer expectations for safe and quiet cabin experiences.

Features – AI-based ventilation, voice control, and electrochromic glazing will reshape future sunroof drive systems.

Country-Specific Insights

.Japan: Panoramic sunroofs dominate with a 66% share, as consumers prioritize visibility and cabin aesthetics.

.South Korea: Brushed DC motors still lead at 54%, but brushless motors are rapidly gaining traction in premium EV lines.

.Rest of Europe: Spain, Italy, and BENELUX countries are set for incremental gains, driven by EV assembly and export programs.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive field is defined by innovation in smart glass and electrochromic technologies. Major players such as Bosch Mobility Solutions, Inteva Products, Johnson Electric Holdings, Denso Corporation, and Brose Fahrzeugteile are leading advancements in compact, durable drive units that align with OEM electrification strategies.

Recent developments highlight this momentum:

.In March 2025, Argotec and Miru Smart Technologies unveiled the largest electrochromic sunroof window for the automotive industry, showcasing the role of glazing innovations in driving next-gen roof designs.

.In May 2024, IGSS (Integrated Glass Solutions & Systems) expanded its sunroof manufacturing operations in India to meet growing demand in mid-segment vehicles.

These initiatives underscore a market where manufacturers are prioritizing durability, silent performance, and system integration, while OEMs expand fitment across vehicle classes.

Looking Ahead

The automotive sunroof drives market is not only growing-it is transforming. Between 2025 and 2035, manufacturers will navigate challenges in cost efficiency, miniaturization, and EV compatibility, while leveraging opportunities in premiumization, consumer comfort, and next-gen automation.

With panoramic designs, brushless DC motors, and OEM fitments at the core of this shift, the decade ahead offers suppliers and automakers alike a clear path to differentiation, resilience, and sustained growth.

Editor's Note:

This press release is based exclusively on verified market data and projections for the global automotive sunroof drives market between 2025 and 2035. It highlights key growth drivers, segmentation insights, regional outlooks, and competitive developments without the use of external or AI-generated assumptions.

