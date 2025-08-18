Preity Zinta Shares Glimpse Of Her Janmashtami Celebration In The US
Taking to Instagram, she shared a string of images from the temple and captioned the post:
“Janmashtami celebrations at the Valley Hindu Temple was so heartwarming and so much fun. Friends, family, community & devotion. The kids were so excited and I loved every moment of it.
She went on to thank the priest, his family, and the temple for their warmth and hospitality.
“A big thank you to Punditji, his beautiful family & everyone at the temple for indulging us & making us feel so welcome & loved. Here is a sneak peak folks. Jai Shree Krishna #radheradhe #ting,” Preity wrote.
Talking about the actress, Preity is all set to make her comeback in the Hindi film industry after a long gap with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947'.
The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.
She was last seen in the 2018 film“Bhaiaji Superhit”, an action comedy film directed by Neerraj Pathak. The film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.
The actress' film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' recently completed 19 years in Hindi cinema on August 11. The film released on August 11, 2025, and features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.
The film told the story of an extra-marital affair between the characters of Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. The film proved to be a commercial disaster, and was criticised for its portrayal of an extra-marital affair as the critics at the time felt that the film would cause damage to Indian society because of such a narrative.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment