NAVEX Offers New UK Economic Crime And Corporate Transparency Act Course

MENAFN - News Direct)NAVEX , the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, today announced its new UK Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA) course. As of September 1, 2025, UK organisations or global entities with a UK nexus with more than 250 employees, over £36M turnover, or above £18M total assets have a proactive duty to prevent any fraud that is committed with the intention of benefitting the organisation. With new innovations in its approach to training development, NAVEX is now able to provide content that is more engaging and up to date to bring organisations up to speed with the latest regulations. This course not only highlights what ECCTA is but also provides guidance on how to prevent, stop, and report wrongdoing. It also explains and provides examples of the fraud triangle (“pressure”,“opportunity”, and“rationalisation”).

About the UK Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act training

The offering benefits governance, risk, and compliance professionals as it:



Explores the elements usually present in fraud,“the fraud triangle”, and how it happens.

Empowers employees to recognise and report misconduct in the workplace.

Offers an introduction to due diligence and how it helps fight crime. Promotes a zero-tolerance policy against fraud, which can help preserve a positive culture and trustworthy organisational reputation.

“Businesses can now be held liable for fraud committed by an associated person, so it is critical to train employees on the importance of due diligence and internal reporting as key defenses against financial crime,” advises Dr. Jen Farthing, General Manager of Training Content at NAVEX.“The UK Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act is an important law that aims to combat this by educating employees across organisations on how to spot and stop fraud in its tracks.”

For more information on understanding ECCTA, fraud prevention, and future-proofing the business, please visit the compliance guide and the course .

