NAVEX Offers New UK Economic Crime And Corporate Transparency Act Course
About the UK Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act training
The offering benefits governance, risk, and compliance professionals as it:
- Explores the elements usually present in fraud,“the fraud triangle”, and how it happens. Empowers employees to recognise and report misconduct in the workplace. Offers an introduction to due diligence and how it helps fight crime. Promotes a zero-tolerance policy against fraud, which can help preserve a positive culture and trustworthy organisational reputation.
“Businesses can now be held liable for fraud committed by an associated person, so it is critical to train employees on the importance of due diligence and internal reporting as key defenses against financial crime,” advises Dr. Jen Farthing, General Manager of Training Content at NAVEX.“The UK Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act is an important law that aims to combat this by educating employees across organisations on how to spot and stop fraud in its tracks.”
For more information on understanding ECCTA, fraud prevention, and future-proofing the business, please visit the compliance guide and the course .
About NAVEX
Trusted by over 13,000 organizations, including 75% of Fortune 100 and 500 companies, NAVEX is the global leader in ethics, risk and compliance management solutions. Its NAVEX One platform strengthens risk and compliance programs, empowering organizations with unparalleled industry benchmark data and insights. NAVEX One provides a 360-degree view of enterprise, third party and ecosystem risk for enhanced regulatory compliance and proactive risk management. Based in Lake Oswego, OR, with a global presence, NAVEX continues to shape the future of governance, risk and compliance.
