Dealfounders Launches 180-Day Acquisition Blueprint To Empower Entrepreneurs In Business Ownership
The program delivers a structured, hands-on approach to mergers and acquisitions (M&A), equipping participants with practical strategies, personalized coaching, and access to industry-standard tools. It caters to first-time buyers, growth-focused operators, and investors seeking to acquire both online and brick-and-mortar businesses.
“Our mission is to make business acquisitions achievable for more people,” said Thomas Van de Vyver, CEO of Dealfounders. “We provide a clear framework, expert guidance, and the resources needed so that motivated entrepreneurs can confidently move from interest to ownership.”
Key Program Features:
- Step-by-Step Training: Comprehensive modules covering deal sourcing, due diligence, negotiation, and acquisition execution. Creative Financing Strategies: Training on structures such as seller financing and other funding methods designed to reduce initial out-of-pocket costs. Expert Mentorship: Weekly live coaching sessions with experienced M&A professionals to review deals, answer questions, and refine acquisition strategies. Done-for-You Resources: Access to proprietary templates, valuation tools, and vetted legal and lending contacts to streamline transactions.
The 180-Day Acquisition Blueprint focuses on actionable outcomes, including helping participants secure a signed letter of intent (LOI) within the program timeline. This emphasis on execution aims to bridge the gap between theory and real-world results.
Dealfounders is now accepting applications from qualified candidates across the U.S. and select international regions. The program is designed for professionals ready to transition into business ownership, scale through acquisition, or replace traditional income streams with sustainable, cash-flowing enterprises.
About Dealfounders
Dealfounders is a U.S.-based mergers and acquisitions (M&A) education and advisory platform dedicated to helping entrepreneurs acquire and grow profitable businesses. Through its flagship 180-Day Acquisition Blueprint, Dealfounders provides structured training, expert mentorship, and ready-to-use resources that simplify the acquisition process for first-time buyers and experienced operators alike. The company's mission is to make business ownership accessible by combining proven strategies with practical execution support.
For more information or to apply for a strategy session, visit /
Media Contact
Organization: Dealfounders
Contact Person Name: Thomas Van de Vyver – CEO
Website: /
Email: [email protected]
