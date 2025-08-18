Financial Gravity Welcomes New Family Office Director Loren James Grabau
As an experienced and successful Financial Advisor, Loren specializes in partnering with individual investors, families, and small business owners to help them achieve their financial goals. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from Texas A&M University and maintains Series 7 and 66 licenses.
Loren began his financial career nearly 20 years ago in Houston, Texas, as an auditor for Protiviti, followed by a decade in the oil and gas industry with Roger A. Soape. Serving clients as a Financial Advisor over the past several years has proven to be the most rewarding role yet. The next chapter of his career is anticipated to be the most fulfilling, with the recent launch of Grabau Wealth Management powered by Financial Gravity.
As a Family Office Director, Loren is responsible for prescribing advanced tax solutions and ensuring his network of partners fill those solutions with fidelity to his plans. He relies on the experts at Financial Gravity, Inc., a true partner- not just a vendor- who helps him deliver lower costs, higher tax efficiency, more comprehensive diversification, and more transparent risk management.
Loren shared,“I joined Financial Gravity to provide my clients with the advantages of a family office, offering a comprehensive suite of financial services under one umbrella. At Grabau Wealth Management, we are committed to serving our clients and the community– with integrity at the center of everything we do.”
Financial Gravity CEO Scott Winters shared,“We are thrilled to welcome Loren to the Financial Gravity team. His commitment to serving others perfectly aligns with ours. Together, we will help ensure more families can benefit from our Family Office Advantage.”
About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.
Our vision at Financial Gravity is to be the industry leader in democratizing family office benefits for the mass affluent American family. Our Turnkey Multi-Family Office Charter revolutionizes financial services by using a multi-disciplinary approach, bringing together all facets of a client's financial life and empowering them with personalized solutions. The result, we feel, is an unparalleled client experience.
We bring the advantages of the family office model that were once only available to the super-wealthy. We provide coordinated advice, without conflict, regarding taxes, investments, and risk management. This coordination of advice provides both efficiency and tax advantages that can generate meaningfully higher returns for clients without exposure to additional portfolio risk. For more information about Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert, or change any of them and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
