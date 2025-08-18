Kason Roberts Owner Of AR Global Roofing Expands Capabilities To Compete For Multi-Million Dollar Commercial Projects

MENAFN - News Direct)AR Global Roofing announced today it has scaled operations to pursue the largest commercial contracts in the company's history. The Dallas-based firm has invested in new equipment, expanded its workforce, and enhanced project management systems to support multi-million-dollar builds.

The move signals a strategic shift from the company's traditional focus on residential and mid-sized commercial projects to large-scale developments in the Texas market. AR Global Roofing has already submitted proposals for several high-value contracts, with awards expected later this year.

“Our team is ready to operate at a new level,” said Kason Roberts, Founder and CEO of AR Global Roofing.“We've built the infrastructure to take on more complex projects while maintaining our standards for safety, quality, and client service.”

Founded in Dallas, AR Global Roofing has delivered roofing and construction solutions across Texas for residential, commercial, and specialty projects. The company's expansion into larger-scale work reflects its long-term growth strategy and readiness to meet market demand.

About AR Global Roofing

AR Global Roofing is a Texas-based construction and roofing company providing services for residential, commercial, and specialty projects. The company emphasizes quality craftsmanship, safety, and transparency in every project.

