G6 Hospitality Joins Texas Hotel & Lodging Association, Steps Up To Strengthen Voice Of Texas Hotel Operators
THLA serves as the statewide voice of Texas lodging, engaging with state and local leaders to promote a pro-growth business climate, protect consumers, and support hotels of every size with practical legal guidance, policy insights, and ongoing education. Through this membership, G6 adds the reach and perspective of a leading economy brand to industry-wide conversations that shape policy, operations, and guest experience across the state.
G6 will help strengthen conversations on issues such as workforce development, fair competition, consumer protection, and tourism promotion, benefiting independents and branded hotels alike.
“As we join THLA, our goal is to contribute to a stronger Texas lodging ecosystem-advocating smart policy, elevating safety and guest experience, and give collaborative learning opportunities for our franchisees and employees statewide,” said Sonal Sinha, CEO, G6 Hospitality.“We're proud to add our voice and scale to THLA's efforts while equipping our franchisees with Texas-specific resources to operate confidently and grow.”
“G6 Hospitality's membership strengthens our initiatives that help advance Texas hotels. Their reach in the economy segment brings valuable insights to policy development, workforce initiatives, and community safety programs that benefit properties in every market and price point.”, said Scott Joslove, President & CEO, Texas Hotel & Lodging Association
As part of the collaboration, THLA will deliver targeted, Texas-specific compliance and operations education for G6 owners and teams as a complement to G6's enterprise standards. The organizations will also co-host select workshops, networking forums, and technology showcases to support market education, best-practice sharing, and talent development statewide.
About G6 Hospitality LLC:
G6 Hospitality LLC is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunity for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Carrollton, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal. For more information, please visit .
