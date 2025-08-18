Net Asset Value Of The Eften United Property Fund As Of 31.07.2025
In July, the fund earned the largest profit (88 thousand euros) from its investment in the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5, whose net asset value increased by 0.7% month-on-month. The growth of the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 was supported the most by EfTEN Kristiine OÜ, the company that owns the Kristiine shopping center, whose equity value increased by 1.2% month-on-month.
In the development company Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ where the fund has 80% ownership, two terraced houses completed in the third development stage were handed over to customers (real right agreements were concluded) within a month, from which the company earned 52 thousand euros in profit. In addition, EfTEN United Property Fund earned 38 thousand euros in interest on the investment.
At the beginning of August, the Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ made a distribution of 1.2 million euros to the fund. Of this, 126 thousand euros constituted the accrued interest on the owner loan, and the rest was the repayment of the principal of the owner loan. The fund plans to distribute the received interest, together with the funds received from the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 to investors at the beginning of the fourth quarter 2025.
A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website:
Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: ...
Attachment
-
EUPF_dashboard_072025
Legal Disclaimer:
