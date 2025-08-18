Feed Premix Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Feed Premix Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Feed Premix Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of feed premix has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $24.05 billion in 2024 to $26.65 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The expansion over the historic period is due to factors such as heightened nutritional knowledge, concerns over livestock health, government policies, and population growth.

In the upcoming years, the feed premix market is poised for accelerated expansion, with its valuation projected to reach $39.8 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The prediction for this growth in the forthcoming period is due to factors such as urbanization, disease prevention efforts, sustainability endeavors, and research and development initiatives. The forecasted period is likely to witness major trends such as personalized nutrition, clean label products, the digitization of agriculture, alternative protein sources, and climate-resilient formulations.

Download a free sample of the feed premix market report:



What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Feed Premix Market?

The growth of the feed premix market is anticipated to be driven by a rise in demand and consumption of livestock-based products. These products encompass eggs, dairy goods, and meats. Incorporating feed premix into the feeding regime of livestock aids in delivering necessary vitamins and minerals, enhancing nutrition, and boosting the output of livestock products like milk. The escalating adoption and intake of dairy and meat goods have amplified the sales of livestock products, thereby fuelling the demand for feed premix. As per The United States Department of Agriculture, a federal agency in the US, it is predicted that there would be a 0.84 per cent hike in the total production of red meat and poultry by May 2024. Moreover, due to a change in the slaughtering time of cattle and increased weights of fed cattle, beef production is forecasted to grow by 130 million pounds, totalling 26.455 billion pounds by the end of 2024. Hence, the surge in demand for livestock-based goods is propelling the Feed Premix market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Feed Premix Market?

Major players in the Feed Premix include:

. Advanced Animal Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.

. Archer Daniels Midland Company

. BASF SE

. BEC Feed Solutions PTY Ltd.

. Cargill Inc.

. Nutreco N. V.

. DLG Group

. Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

. Alltech

. Koninklijke DSM N. V.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Feed Premix Market?

Leading businesses in the feed premix arena are utilizing innovative recipes and cutting-edge nutritional advancements to boost the health and performance of livestock, catering to the escalating demand for superior quality feed solutions across diverse livestock sectors. One significant embodiment of this innovation is DSM's newly built manufacturing plant in Egypt, which incorporates sophisticated Bühler Technologies and a barcoding surveillance system to augment production efficiency, traceability, and high food safety and environmental standards. For instance, in September 2024, Koninklijke DSM N.V, a Holland-based health, nutrition, and beauty specialist, inaugurated a fresh premix and additives manufacturing site in Sadat City, Egypt. This strategic move showcases the firm's pledge to address the rising requirements of mid-size and massive livestock farms and feed millers for premixes and groundbreaking feed additives. The state-of-the-art 10,000-square-meter establishment is armed with advanced Bühler Technologies and an integrated plant control system featuring barcoding. With an annual output capacity of 10,000 tons, this facility guarantees optimal efficiency, food security, quality, and environmental sustainability.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Feed Premix Market Growth

The feed premix market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Amino Acids, Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Vitamins, Minerals, Other Types

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Livestock: Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Poultry, Pets

Subsegments:

1) By Amino Acids: Essential Amino Acids, Non-Essential Amino Acids

2) By Antioxidants: Synthetic Antioxidants, Natural Antioxidants

3) By Antibiotics: Tetracyclines, Macrolides, Penicillins

4) By Vitamins: Fat-Soluble Vitamins, Water-Soluble Vitamins

5) By Minerals: Macro Minerals, Trace Minerals

6) By Other Types: Probiotics, Enzymes, Flavoring Agents

View the full feed premix market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Feed Premix Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Feed Premix market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. It is projected that North America will witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report for the Feed Premix market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Feed Premix Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Feed Fats And Proteins Global Market Report 2025



Feed Additives Global Market Report 2025



Feed Micronutrients Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.