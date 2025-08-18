Poultry Healthcare Market To Reach $13.55 Billion By 2029 With 9.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Poultry Healthcare Market Size And Growth?

The size of the poultry healthcare market has seen quick expansion in the recent past. The market is projected to swell from $8.44 billion in 2024 to $9.29 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The historic growth is attributable to factors such as disease breakouts, a rise in poultry production, globalisation of poultry trade, and adherence to regulations.

In the ensuing years, the poultry healthcare market is forecasted to witness robust growth. It is predicted to rise to $13.56 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The forecast period growth can be associated with numerous factors such as the increasing global consumption of poultry, the emphasis on preventive healthcare, environmental awareness, the incorporation of digital technologies, consumer consciousness, and demand. Key trends predicted for the forecast period incorporate the integration of technology, biosecurity precautions, personalized nutrition plans, international partnerships for disease monitoring, digital healthcare records, and market consolidation.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Poultry Healthcare Market?

The surge in disease outbreaks in poultry animals is anticipated to drive the expansion of the poultry healthcare market. The United States Department of Agriculture's (Animals and Plants Inspection Service), a federal agency based in the US, has stated that the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the FY (2022–2023) is the most widespread and protracted HPAI outbreak in the country's history. The initial case of HPAI in the 2022-2023 outbreak was identified in February 2022. By August 2023, the National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) had validated 839 cases, impacting nearly 58.8 million birds. Consequently, the escalating rate of disease outbreaks is fueling the dynamism of the poultry healthcare market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Poultry Healthcare Market?

Major players in the Poultry Healthcare include:

. Ceva Polchem Pvt. Ltd.

. Zoetis Inc.

. Venky's Ltd.

. Phibro Animal Health Corporation

. Merck & Co Inc.

. C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

. Hester Biosciences Limited

. Romvac Company S. A.

. Bayer AG

. Indovax Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Poultry Healthcare Market?

In the poultry healthcare market, key players are introducing innovative vaccines, like the INNOVAX-ILT-IBD, to guard against various diseases, foster flock health, and augment poultry production effectiveness. For example, MSD Animal Health, an American Veterinary Pharmaceuticals and Animal Health industry, introduced the INNOVAX-ILT-IBD vaccine in June 2023. The groundbreaking vaccine is engineered to safeguard poultry from three major diseases: infectious laryngotracheitis (ILT), infectious bursal disease (IBD), and Marek's disease (MD) using just one dosage. This progress represents a considerable advance in poultry healthcare, offering comprehensive protection against multiple virus-related risks.

How Is The Poultry Healthcare Market Segmented?

The poultry healthcare market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Vaccines, Parasiticides, Anti Infectives, Medical Feed Additives

2) By Test: ELISA, PCR, Molecular Diagnostic test, Laboratory Test

3) By Application: Farm, House

Subsegments:

1) By Vaccines: Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines

2) By Parasiticides: Endoparasiticides, Ectoparasiticides, Broad-Spectrum Parasiticides

3) By Anti-Infectives: Antibiotics, Antifungals, Antivirals

4) By Medical Feed Additives: Antibiotic Growth Promoters (AGPs), Probiotics, Prebiotics, Nutritional Supplements

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Poultry Healthcare Market?

In 2024, North America led the poultry healthcare market, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming years. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

