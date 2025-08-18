Demand For Flea, Tick, And Heartworm Products Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $5.44 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Demand for Flea, Tick, And Heartworm Products Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Flea, Tick, And Heartworm Products Market Be By 2025?

The market for products related to fleas, ticks, and heartworms has seen significant expansion in the last few years. By projecting from $3.21 billion in 2024, it is expected to reach $3.55 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The surge during the historical phase can be linked to an uptick in pet ownership, heightened consciousness regarding pet health, and progress in veterinary medicine.

The market for flea, tick, and heartworm products is projected to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years. The market value is anticipated to escalate to $5.45 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The expansion during the forecast period is likely to be prompted by factors such as an increase in veterinary spending, a surge in the global pet population, burgeoning e-commerce, and the effects of climate change. Key market trends predicted for the forecast period encompass product breakthroughs, joint ventures and partnerships, personalization and customization, domination of e-commerce, and integration of technology.

Download a free sample of the flea, tick, and heartworm products market report:



What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Flea, Tick, And Heartworm Products Market Landscape?

The anticipated surge in pet adoption is predicted to turbocharge growth in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market . As more young people embrace pets as family members, and others adopt them for their unwavering loyalty and as a remedy for solitude, this trend is likely to necessitate increased clinical care and medicines, prompting further expansion in the flea, tick, and heartworm product industry. The Petskeen report, an online resource for pet care, highlighted that about 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year as of August 2022. Consequently, the rise in pet adoption is set to fuel the flea, tick, and heartworm market in the forthcoming times.

Who Are The Top Players In The Flea, Tick, And Heartworm Products Market?

Major players in the Flea, Tick, And Heartworm Products include:

. C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

. Ceva Animal Health Inc.

. Covetrus Inc.

. Elanco LLC

. Merck & Co. Inc.

. Penn Veterinary Supply Inc.

. The Hartz Mountain Corporation

. Virbac Inc.

. Wellmark International Inc.

. Zoetis Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Flea, Tick, And Heartworm Products Industry?

In the flea, tick, and heartworm products market, product innovation is emerging as a leading trend. Major players in this market are making strides in terms of new technologies and research, pushing the boundaries in the field of flea, tick, and heartworm prevention. For example, in August 2022, US-based Virbac released IVERRHART MAX Chew, which includes three anthelmintics - Ivermectin, pyrantel pamoate, and praziquantel. These chews can be orally given to dogs in four size options, differentiated by color-coded packaging according to their weight. With a 96% acceptance rate, the IVERRHART MAX Chew, containing ivermectin, pyrantel pamoate, and praziquantel, effectively treats and controls roundworms, hookworms, and tapeworms, as well as prevents heartworm disease, with Ivermectin being one of the key ingredients responsible for heartworm prevention.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Flea, Tick, And Heartworm Products Market

The flea, tick, and heartworm products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Spray, Oral Pills Or Chewable, Powder, Spot On, Shampoo, Other Products

2) By Animal Type: Canine, Feline, Other Animal Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Clinics, Retail, E-commerce

Subsegments:

1) By Spray: Insecticidal Spray, Natural Or Organic Spray

2) By Oral Pills Or Chewable: Prescription Oral Medications, Over-The-Counter Chewable Tablets

3) By Powder: Flea And Tick Powder, Heartworm Prevention Powder

4) By Spot On: Monthly Spot On Treatments, Long-Lasting Spot On Formulations

5) By Shampoo: Flea And Tick Shampoo, Heartworm Prevention Shampoo

6) By Other Products: Collars, Environmental Control Products, Treats Or Supplements

View the full flea, tick, and heartworm products market report:



Flea, Tick, And Heartworm Products Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for flea, tick, and heartworm products, with Europe following closely as the second largest region. The report on this market encompassed regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Flea, Tick, And Heartworm Products Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fleet Management Camera Global Market Report 2025



Fleet Charging Global Market Report 2025



Dermatitis Drugs Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.