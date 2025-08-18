US Open Mixed Doubles Draw: Top Seed Draper-Pegula To Begin Against Alcaraz-Raducanu

MENAFN - IANS) New York, Aug 18 (IANS) The full 16-team field and draw for the blockbuster US Open Mixed Doubles Championship are unveiled. Eight of the teams were determined by direct entry based on their combined singles ranking. The other eight were granted wild cards.

Top seeds Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula will face a stern opening test against two former US Open singles champions in Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu as

The winner will play the team that emerges between Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic and Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev.

Second seeds Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina will face defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. Third seeds Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek take on Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe, while fourth seeds Amanda Anisimova/Holger Rune will open against Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend.

World No. 1 and defending US Open men's singles champion Jannik Sinner, originally entered with Emma Navarro (who withdrew), re-paired with 10-time Grand Slam women's doubles champion Katerina Siniakova. That team received a wild-card entry into the field.

Jasmine Paolini withdrew after advancing to the Cincinnati Open final. Her previous partner, Lorenzo Musetti, re-paired with Caty McNally. That team also received a wild-card entry into the field.

World singles No. 6 and reigning Australian Open women's singles champion Madison Keys and world No. 14 and two-time US Open men's singles semifinalist Frances Tiafoe received direct entry based on their combined singles ranking on July 28.

World singles No. 11 Andrey Rublev and No. 14 Karolina Muchova also received direct entry based on their combined singles ranking on July 28.

Additionally, two-time US Open women's singles champion Naomi Osaka and former US Open men's singles semifinalist Gael Monfils also received a wild-card entry into the field.

The new-look event will be played Tuesday and Wednesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, with the mixed doubles draw revealing each team's potential path to a Grand Slam trophy and USD 1 million in prize money.

Tuesday's first and second rounds will be played in Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Through the semifinals, matches will be best of three sets with short sets to four games, no-ad scoring, tiebreaks at four-all and a 10-point match tiebreak in lieu of a third set. The final will be a best-of-three set match to six games, featuring no-ad scoring, with tiebreaks at six-all and a 10-point match tiebreak in lieu of a third set.