3 WWE Superstars Ready To Take Women's World Championship If Naomi Steps Away From Title

Naomi's future as Women's World Champion looks uncertain. Here are three names WWE could turn to next.

IYO SKY has been chasing the Women's World Championship ever since her reign ended at Naomi's expense. She was even scheduled to face Naomi on RAW last week, but that match never happened due to a last-minute change.

If the belt is vacated, WWE might quickly turn to SKY to restore her run. Given her history with the title, she stands out as one of the strongest options to replace Naomi.

Rhea Ripley remains one of WWE's most dominant stars. The Eradicator has already been Women's World Champion in the past, but recent attempts to reclaim the gold have ended in frustration.

With Naomi's situation leaving the title picture wide open, Ripley is perfectly placed to step in. Putting the belt back on her would underline her standing as one of the top names in the industry and reinforce her dominance within the division.

Stephanie Vaquer earned her shot by winning a Battle Royal at Evolution, making her the rightful No. 1 contender for Naomi's title. She was set to challenge at WWE's upcoming Clash in Paris, but with Naomi's injury concerns, that showdown may never happen.

If WWE chooses to crown a new champion, Vaquer could seize the moment. Handing her the gold would not only validate her momentum but also signal the start of a major chapter in her career.