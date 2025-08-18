Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UP SHOCKER! Army Jawan Tied To Pole, Thrashed By Toll Staff On Meerutkarnal Highway (WATCH)

UP SHOCKER! Army Jawan Tied To Pole, Thrashed By Toll Staff On Meerutkarnal Highway (WATCH)


2025-08-18 01:13:26
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In a shocking incident, an Indian Army jawan was violently assaulted by toll plaza workers in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut late Sunday night, igniting widespread outrage. The soldier, identified as Kapil Kavad, was en route to Delhi airport with his cousin to resume his military duty when the confrontation erupted. The disturbing incident unfolded at the Bhuni Toll Plaza along the busy Meerut–Karnal highway.

Video footage now viral on social media captures the harrowing moment multiple toll employees ganged up on Kavad, thrashing him brutally and pinning him against a pole, sparking outrage.

उत्तर प्रदेश –मेरठ में करनाल हाईवे के टोल प्लाजा कर्मचारियों ने #IndianArmy के जवान कपिल को खंभे से बांधकर बर्बरता से पीटा। क्या ये तालिबान से कम हैं?क्या @NHAI_Official को ऐसे ठेकेदारों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्यवाही नहीं करनी चाहिए ?उम्मीद है @ipsnaithani जी इसका संज्ञान लेंगे... twitter/9r4bsnSH5A

- 🇮🇳रोहित जाखड़-Rohit Jakhar-ਰੋਹਿਤ ਜਾਖੜ 🇮🇳 (@chrohitjakhar) August 18, 2025

 

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances that led to the altercation, with many demanding swift and stringent punishment for the accused.

#MeerutPolice थानाक्षेत्र सरूरपुर अन्तर्गत भूनी टोल प्लाजा पर टोलकर्मियों द्वारा भारतीय सेना के जवान के साथ की गयी मारपीट की घटना में पुलिस द्वारा त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए 04 अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उक्त सम्बन्ध में पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण द्वारा बाईट। #UPPolice twitter/W8XUW1GLue

- MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) August 18, 2025

 

Four people have been arrested, police confirmed and CCTV footage from the toll plaza is being reviewed as part of the probe.

MENAFN18082025007385015968ID1109939909

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search