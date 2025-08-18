UP SHOCKER! Army Jawan Tied To Pole, Thrashed By Toll Staff On Meerutkarnal Highway (WATCH)
In a shocking incident, an Indian Army jawan was violently assaulted by toll plaza workers in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut late Sunday night, igniting widespread outrage. The soldier, identified as Kapil Kavad, was en route to Delhi airport with his cousin to resume his military duty when the confrontation erupted. The disturbing incident unfolded at the Bhuni Toll Plaza along the busy Meerut–Karnal highway.
Video footage now viral on social media captures the harrowing moment multiple toll employees ganged up on Kavad, thrashing him brutally and pinning him against a pole, sparking outrage.
An investigation has been launched into the circumstances that led to the altercation, with many demanding swift and stringent punishment for the accused.
Four people have been arrested, police confirmed and CCTV footage from the toll plaza is being reviewed as part of the probe.
