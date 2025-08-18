Thai Summer Draws Young Europeans
Dhaka: Thailand is stepping up efforts to draw young European travelers with a new summer campaign, Thai'd Up This Summer, part of the country's wider Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025.
The initiative targets the 18–25 age group, encouraging them to explore beyond famous landmarks through immersive cultural, eco-friendly, and community-based experiences.
A highlight of the campaign is the Your Dream of Thailand Academy, which selected four young Europeans and their companions for a fully sponsored 10-day journey across Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Structured like a summer camp, the program combines cooking lessons, craft workshops, and conservation projects with popular attractions. Winners will also share their adventures on social media, amplifying Thailand's message of sustainable and responsible travel.
In parallel, Thailand is launching special privileges for family travelers this August and September, offering discounts on shopping, transport, and leisure activities during the green season.
The youth-focused campaign and family incentives reflect Thailand's drive to revitalize tourism while promoting sustainability and authentic cultural exchange.
