Air India Flight Aborts Take-Off In Kochi

Dhaka: A Delhi-bound Air India flight was forced to abort take-off at Kochi airport on Sunday (August 17) night after the cockpit crew detected a technical issue. Several passengers, including MPs, were on board the Airbus A321 aircraft.

Air India said flight AI504, operating from Kochi to Delhi, was rescheduled following the snag detected during the take-off roll.“The cockpit crew discontinued the take-off run as per standard procedures and returned the aircraft to the bay for maintenance checks,” a spokesperson said.

Congress MP Hibi Eden, who was among the passengers, wrote on social media that the aircraft felt like it“skid on the runway.” Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather said the pilot later announced the aircraft would not be used, with passengers shifted to another plane for departure around 1 am.

Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) confirmed the revised departure time, saying Air India informed it about the aircraft change and rescheduled take-off for 0100 hrs on Monday.

The incident comes amid mounting criticism of Air India, owned by the Tata Group, over repeated technical snags and delays. Just last week, the airline had cancelled its Milan-Delhi service after a last-minute maintenance issue.

