Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Air India Flight Aborts Take-Off In Kochi


2025-08-18 01:12:47
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: A Delhi-bound Air India flight was forced to abort take-off at Kochi airport on Sunday (August 17) night after the cockpit crew detected a technical issue. Several passengers, including MPs, were on board the Airbus A321 aircraft.

Air India said flight AI504, operating from Kochi to Delhi, was rescheduled following the snag detected during the take-off roll.“The cockpit crew discontinued the take-off run as per standard procedures and returned the aircraft to the bay for maintenance checks,” a spokesperson said.

Congress MP Hibi Eden, who was among the passengers, wrote on social media that the aircraft felt like it“skid on the runway.” Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather said the pilot later announced the aircraft would not be used, with passengers shifted to another plane for departure around 1 am.

Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) confirmed the revised departure time, saying Air India informed it about the aircraft change and rescheduled take-off for 0100 hrs on Monday.

The incident comes amid mounting criticism of Air India, owned by the Tata Group, over repeated technical snags and delays. Just last week, the airline had cancelled its Milan-Delhi service after a last-minute maintenance issue.

-B

MENAFN18082025000163011034ID1109939905

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search