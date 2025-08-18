Air India Flight Aborts Take-Off In Kochi
Dhaka: A Delhi-bound Air India flight was forced to abort take-off at Kochi airport on Sunday (August 17) night after the cockpit crew detected a technical issue. Several passengers, including MPs, were on board the Airbus A321 aircraft.
Air India said flight AI504, operating from Kochi to Delhi, was rescheduled following the snag detected during the take-off roll.“The cockpit crew discontinued the take-off run as per standard procedures and returned the aircraft to the bay for maintenance checks,” a spokesperson said.
Congress MP Hibi Eden, who was among the passengers, wrote on social media that the aircraft felt like it“skid on the runway.” Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather said the pilot later announced the aircraft would not be used, with passengers shifted to another plane for departure around 1 am.
Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) confirmed the revised departure time, saying Air India informed it about the aircraft change and rescheduled take-off for 0100 hrs on Monday.
The incident comes amid mounting criticism of Air India, owned by the Tata Group, over repeated technical snags and delays. Just last week, the airline had cancelled its Milan-Delhi service after a last-minute maintenance issue.
-B
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment