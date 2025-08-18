Saudia Announces 50Pc Discount On All International Flights

Dhaka: Saudi Arabia's national airline, Saudia, has unveiled a special promotion offering up to 50% off on international flights, covering round-trip and transit journeys.

The discount is available on both Business and Guest Class fares. Passengers can book tickets through Saudia's official website, mobile app, or authorized sales offices.

This is applicable for bookings made between August 17 and August 31, for travel between September 1 to December 10.

Guests booking transit flights can also benefit from the Kingdom's digital Stopover Visa, which is automatically linked to their ticket. This visa enables guests to stay in Saudi Arabia for up to 96 hours, allowing visitors to perform Umrah, and explore the Kingdom.

Saudia currently serves over 100 destinations across four continents, supported by a growing fleet of 149 aircraft as part of its ongoing network expansion.

