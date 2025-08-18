Pre-Launch Of The World Cultural Cities: Conversations With Icons For The Beijing Culture Forum

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - The ten-episode micro-documentary series, World Cultural Cities: Conversations with Icons, is now streaming worldwide on the overseas social media platforms of Beijing Radio & Television Station, serving as a cultural prelude to the 3rd Beijing Culture Forum this September.

Paris is witness the mutual gaze between East and West through a shared "bond with China"; Germany sees a bridge of the heart built across mountains and seas between China and Germany; in the United Kingdom, under glittering lights, eyes meet in moments of connection. As a "visual invitation" and a "cultural prelude" to the Forum, the program vividly conveys the Forum's theme of inclusiveness, innovation, and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The peoples and cultures of China and Greece share essential commonalities when speaking of love, peace, reconciliation, knowledge, science, and many fields of learning. When diverse languages converge to articulate the ideas of heritage, innovation, and mutual learning, the very spirit championed by the Forum comes vividly to life on screen.

Beijing, an ancient capital of the East, resounds with both timeless wisdom and modern technology. It is a window through which the spirit of the East embraces the world. Here, we extend an invitation to all: in the golden autumn of 2025, let the people gather in Beijing, to thrive in diversity, to learn from one another, and to share in a grand cultural exchange of harmony without uniformity.