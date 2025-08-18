S. Korean President Orders Phased Implementation Of Existing Inter-Korean Agreements

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEOUL, Aug 18 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korean President, Lee Jae-myung, today, ordered the phased implementation of existing inter-Korean agreements, according to the presidential office.

During a cabinet meeting, Lee ordered relevant ministries to prepare for the step-by-step implementation of existing agreements with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), starting with those that are possible to do.

Lee said, South Korea will steadily take steps to reduce tensions, on the basis of maintaining an ironclad preparedness, stressing that, small practices, built up like pebbles, will restore mutual trust, widen the path of peace and eventually lay foundation for the two Koreas to grow together.

His remarks came, after he vowed during his Liberation Day speech last week, to take consistent measures to reduce tensions and restore trust with the DPRK.

Lee also said, Seoul will take gradual steps to restore the Sept 19 military agreement, signed during the 2018 inter-Korean summit, to prevent accidental clashes and build military trust between the two Koreas.