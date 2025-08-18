Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lebanon Says Infiltration Attempt From Syria Foiled, Denies Airspace Violations

Lebanon Says Infiltration Attempt From Syria Foiled, Denies Airspace Violations


2025-08-18 01:09:06
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Aug 18 (NNN-NNA) – The Lebanese army, yesterday said, it thwarted an infiltration attempt by armed men, crossing from Syria into eastern Lebanon.

The incident occurred before noon near the villages of Kfar Zabad and Qousaya, in the Baalbek region, with the gunmen retreating into Syria after being confronted by Lebanese forces. The army reinforced its positions along the border to prevent further incidents.

In a separate statement, the army denied media reports that, its air force had violated Syrian airspace, to monitor movements of armed groups. It said, units were monitoring the border and coordinating with Syrian authorities, urging outlets to rely only on official statements.

The army also said, it raided illegal fuel stations used for smuggling, in the Masharii al-Qaa area of Baalbek, arresting three people and seizing equipment and large quantities of gasoline and diesel.

Lebanon has already heightened security along its 375-km border with Syria, deploying airborne and border guard units, at mountain paths and informal crossings.– NNN-NNA

MENAFN18082025000200011047ID1109939890

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search