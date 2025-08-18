Lebanon Says Infiltration Attempt From Syria Foiled, Denies Airspace Violations
The incident occurred before noon near the villages of Kfar Zabad and Qousaya, in the Baalbek region, with the gunmen retreating into Syria after being confronted by Lebanese forces. The army reinforced its positions along the border to prevent further incidents.
In a separate statement, the army denied media reports that, its air force had violated Syrian airspace, to monitor movements of armed groups. It said, units were monitoring the border and coordinating with Syrian authorities, urging outlets to rely only on official statements.
The army also said, it raided illegal fuel stations used for smuggling, in the Masharii al-Qaa area of Baalbek, arresting three people and seizing equipment and large quantities of gasoline and diesel.
Lebanon has already heightened security along its 375-km border with Syria, deploying airborne and border guard units, at mountain paths and informal crossings.– NNN-NNA
