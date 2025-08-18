Azerbaijan Focuses On Sustainable Tourism In Newly Reintegrated Territories

Tourism in the liberated regions has officially been recognized as one of the main state policy priorities. According to the State Tourism Agency, these lands represent an“important development zone” thanks to their rich natural resources, favorable climate, abundant water supplies, historical heritage, and diverse landscapes.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%