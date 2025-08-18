Unmanned Systems Destroy Russia's Most Advanced $4.5 M T-90M Proryv Tank
“This is the most modern and expensive tank of the Russian Armed Forces, adopted in 2020. The cost of one unit is about $4.5 million,” the SSU said.
In addition, drone operators used precision strikes to disable another tank hidden in a forest belt, a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system, a Tiger armored combat vehicle, and a KAMAZ truck.Read also: 65 clashes on frontline, fighting in Pokrovsk sector is most intense
As reported by Ukrinform, fighters from the 47th Mechanized Brigade“Magura” in the North Slobozhansky direction destroyed a canno that Russian troops were trying to transport by truck across a blown-up bridge.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment