Unmanned Systems Destroy Russia's Most Advanced $4.5 M T-90M Proryv Tank

2025-08-18 01:08:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and released a video.

“This is the most modern and expensive tank of the Russian Armed Forces, adopted in 2020. The cost of one unit is about $4.5 million,” the SSU said.

In addition, drone operators used precision strikes to disable another tank hidden in a forest belt, a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system, a Tiger armored combat vehicle, and a KAMAZ truck.

As reported by Ukrinform, fighters from the 47th Mechanized Brigade“Magura” in the North Slobozhansky direction destroyed a canno that Russian troops were trying to transport by truck across a blown-up bridge.

Illustrative photo

