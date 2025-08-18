Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Missile Strike On Sumy Damages Educational Institution Buildings, No Casualties Reported

2025-08-18 01:08:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of a Russian missile strike on the Sumy community at around 10:40 p.m., buildings of one of the educational institutions were damaged. The blast wave damaged facades and knocked out windows and doors,” the post says.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries, the Sumy Regional Military Administration notes.

The inspection of the territory is ongoing.

Read also: Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia village kills teen, injures six civilians

The threat of new attacks remains, the publication adds.

As reported by Ukrinform, the number of victims of the missile attack on Kharkiv has risen to eight people.

