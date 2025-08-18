Missile Strike On Sumy Damages Educational Institution Buildings, No Casualties Reported
“As a result of a Russian missile strike on the Sumy community at around 10:40 p.m., buildings of one of the educational institutions were damaged. The blast wave damaged facades and knocked out windows and doors,” the post says.
Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries, the Sumy Regional Military Administration notes.
The inspection of the territory is ongoing.Read also: Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia village kills teen, injures six civilians
The threat of new attacks remains, the publication adds.
As reported by Ukrinform, the number of victims of the missile attack on Kharkiv has risen to eight people.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
