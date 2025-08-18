Zelensky Arrives In Washington For Meeting With Trump

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

“I have already arrived in Washington. Tomorrow I will meet with President Trump. Tomorrow we will also talk with European leaders. I am grateful to the US President for the invitation,” the post says.

We all want to end this war quickly and reliably, Volodymyr Zelensky notes. And peace must be lasting. Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our east-part of Donbas-and Putin used this simply as a springboard for a new attack. Or when Ukraine was given so-called“security guarantees” in 1994, but it didn't work. Of course, it was not worth giving up Crimea then, just as after 2022 Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv.

"Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence. Our soldiers are now achieving success in Donetsk and Sumy regions. I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner for their support and invaluable assistance. Russia must end this war, which it started itself. And I hope that our joint strength with America and our European friends will force Russia to make a real peace," the President emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump is scheduled to take place on Monday in the Oval Offic . In addition, European leaders are expected to visit the White House to discuss opportunities for ending the war in Ukraine.

