Kyrgyzstan's Airports Gearing Up To Bring In New Aircraft
The proposed procurement encompasses Airbus A320/A321 or Boeing
737NG aircraft platforms. The engaged stakeholders will execute a
comprehensive project assessment, formulate a robust financial
framework, and collaboratively secure the requisite capital
influx.
The initiative is slated for rollout in September 2025, with comprehensive financial projections approximating $55 million.
Previously, the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) executed a memorandum of understanding with the Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service alongside the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange (KSE) to synergize efforts in the issuance and trading of bonds.
