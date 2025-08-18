Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan's Airports Gearing Up To Bring In New Aircraft

2025-08-18 01:06:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 18. Airports of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, the Eurasian Development Bank, and Eldik Bank, signed an agreement for a project to purchase two passenger aircraft, Trend reports, citing the Airports of Kyrgyzstan.

The proposed procurement encompasses Airbus A320/A321 or Boeing 737NG aircraft platforms. The engaged stakeholders will execute a comprehensive project assessment, formulate a robust financial framework, and collaboratively secure the requisite capital influx.

The initiative is slated for rollout in September 2025, with comprehensive financial projections approximating $55 million.

Previously, the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) executed a memorandum of understanding with the Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service alongside the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange (KSE) to synergize efforts in the issuance and trading of bonds.

