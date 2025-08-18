403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mild Summer Weather To Prevail Across Most Regions Through Thursday
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 18 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Monday are expected to be slightly below the seasonal average for this time of year, with moderate summer conditions prevailing in most parts of the Kingdom.
Hot weather is forecast in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with some low-altitude clouds appearing at times. Winds will be northwesterly, moderate in speed, and occasionally active.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department's report, weather conditions will remain stable through Thursday, with normal summer weather across most regions, while the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience hot conditions. Winds will remain northwesterly, moderate, and occasionally active.
Today's highs and lows are forecast as follows: Eastern Amman, 31C / 19C; Western Amman, 29C / 17C; Northern Highlands, 27C / 15C; Sharah Highlands, 28C / 16C; Badia regions, 37C / 21C; Plains, 31C / 19C; Dead Sea, 40C / 26C; and Aqaba, 40C / 25C.
Amman, Aug. 18 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Monday are expected to be slightly below the seasonal average for this time of year, with moderate summer conditions prevailing in most parts of the Kingdom.
Hot weather is forecast in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with some low-altitude clouds appearing at times. Winds will be northwesterly, moderate in speed, and occasionally active.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department's report, weather conditions will remain stable through Thursday, with normal summer weather across most regions, while the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience hot conditions. Winds will remain northwesterly, moderate, and occasionally active.
Today's highs and lows are forecast as follows: Eastern Amman, 31C / 19C; Western Amman, 29C / 17C; Northern Highlands, 27C / 15C; Sharah Highlands, 28C / 16C; Badia regions, 37C / 21C; Plains, 31C / 19C; Dead Sea, 40C / 26C; and Aqaba, 40C / 25C.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment