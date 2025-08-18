Mild Summer Weather To Prevail Across Most Regions Through Thursday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 18 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Monday are expected to be slightly below the seasonal average for this time of year, with moderate summer conditions prevailing in most parts of the Kingdom.Hot weather is forecast in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with some low-altitude clouds appearing at times. Winds will be northwesterly, moderate in speed, and occasionally active.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department's report, weather conditions will remain stable through Thursday, with normal summer weather across most regions, while the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience hot conditions. Winds will remain northwesterly, moderate, and occasionally active.Today's highs and lows are forecast as follows: Eastern Amman, 31C / 19C; Western Amman, 29C / 17C; Northern Highlands, 27C / 15C; Sharah Highlands, 28C / 16C; Badia regions, 37C / 21C; Plains, 31C / 19C; Dead Sea, 40C / 26C; and Aqaba, 40C / 25C.