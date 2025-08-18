403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ex Ogilvy Creatives Launch Colloquial Creative Agency
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 18th August, 2025: India's advertising industry just got a new player - Colloquial, an unusual independent creative agency, co-founded by Ishita Misra and Pradyot Mokashi with a philosophy of 'No voice of its own' that sets it apart from the start.
Colloquial is inspired by the Superb Lyrebird - a creature that can mimic anything it hears: a crow, a monkey, the wail of a baby or even the roar of a chainsaw. It has no voice of its own, and that's exactly what makes it nature's greatest artist. For Colloquial, that's the gold standard for advertising. Because only an agency with no voice of its own can truly become the voice of the brand. The voice of the consumer. A voice in service of an idea - not its own echo.
Colloquial blends cultural insight with craft. Ishita's 12 years across Lowe Lintas, Tilt, and Ogilvy have produced work such as Dream11's 'Ye Apna Game Hai', The Pink Foundry's 'Skin Is Stronger Than You Think', and Sprite's 'Thand Rakh' to name a few. Pradyot's journey spans from space research to storytelling at Mullen Lintas, TVF, Tilt, and Ogilvy, with award-winning campaigns like Dream11's 'Ye Game Hai Mahaan', Livspace's 'Don't Try This At Home', and the relaunch of ITC Bingo! Mad Angles with its iconic humour.
“Great creative work, that solves client problems, comes from two things, understanding of the culture and the craft to make it stand out. Our vision is clear: To create work that's rooted in culture, moulded with craft, and made to last - in memory, in meaning, and in the market.”, Ishita shared.
Pradyot added,“Colloquial doesn't want to have a signature style of advertising or a trademark way of thinking. Our focus is on creating ideas that are best for the brand, brief and the consumer we're talking to. We want to create advertising for the people and not for advertising people. We believe that great ideas are born from culture, but the ones that go on to shape it, live forever. At Colloquial, we bring those ideas to life with clarity, craft, and conviction.”
Colloquial is inspired by the Superb Lyrebird - a creature that can mimic anything it hears: a crow, a monkey, the wail of a baby or even the roar of a chainsaw. It has no voice of its own, and that's exactly what makes it nature's greatest artist. For Colloquial, that's the gold standard for advertising. Because only an agency with no voice of its own can truly become the voice of the brand. The voice of the consumer. A voice in service of an idea - not its own echo.
Colloquial blends cultural insight with craft. Ishita's 12 years across Lowe Lintas, Tilt, and Ogilvy have produced work such as Dream11's 'Ye Apna Game Hai', The Pink Foundry's 'Skin Is Stronger Than You Think', and Sprite's 'Thand Rakh' to name a few. Pradyot's journey spans from space research to storytelling at Mullen Lintas, TVF, Tilt, and Ogilvy, with award-winning campaigns like Dream11's 'Ye Game Hai Mahaan', Livspace's 'Don't Try This At Home', and the relaunch of ITC Bingo! Mad Angles with its iconic humour.
“Great creative work, that solves client problems, comes from two things, understanding of the culture and the craft to make it stand out. Our vision is clear: To create work that's rooted in culture, moulded with craft, and made to last - in memory, in meaning, and in the market.”, Ishita shared.
Pradyot added,“Colloquial doesn't want to have a signature style of advertising or a trademark way of thinking. Our focus is on creating ideas that are best for the brand, brief and the consumer we're talking to. We want to create advertising for the people and not for advertising people. We believe that great ideas are born from culture, but the ones that go on to shape it, live forever. At Colloquial, we bring those ideas to life with clarity, craft, and conviction.”
Company :-Storytellers 101 PR
User :- Victor De Souza
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment