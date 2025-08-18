Hundreds Attend Historic Citizenship Drive At North Miami Library

Daphne Campbell

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, August 16, 2025, the North Miami Public Library, located at 835 NE 132nd Street, became the center of a historic moment as hundreds of aspiring citizens from across the US gathered for a Citizenship Drive hosted by Senator Daphne Campbell and community partners.

Attendees traveled from near and far - including Port St. Lucie, Arizona, New York, New Jersey, California, Orlando, Sarasota, Bradenton, Palm Beach, and Delray Beach - all united by one purpose: to take the next step in becoming proud citizens of the United States.

The event highlighted the urgency many immigrants feel under new federal policies, which have prompted long-term residents-some holding green cards for 20, 40, 60, and even 80 years-to finally pursue U.S. citizenship. Due to the overwhelming response, more than 200 applicants had to be turned away, underscoring the critical demand for such services.

“This was an extremely successful event,” said Senator Daphne Campbell, who spearheaded the drive.“For too long, many in our community have delayed applying for citizenship. But now, people recognize that becoming a citizen is essential to protect their rights, ensure their safety, and secure their ability to vote and access the resources they deserve.”

The drive was made possible through the collaboration of community leaders, healthcare providers, advocacy groups, volunteers, and sponsors including:

Fabiola Barthelemy RN (Elfafa Seniors)

Florida Blue Medicare

The New Americans Campaign

Magdala Chery (Chery Financial Services)

Magdala Lopez (Tax Pro)

Jean Sony Zulelion (BPX Management)

Commissioner Karlene Williams (Lauderdale Lakes)

Gochen Bernard (Journalist)

Senator Campbell expressed deep gratitude to the volunteers, sponsors, and organizations who came together to serve the immigrant community:

“I thank every single partner, every sponsor, every volunteer, and every person who showed up yesterday. Together, we made history. Together, we are building stronger, safer, and more empowered communities.”

The event was not just about paperwork-it was about empowerment, dignity, and the future of America. Each new citizen represents a stronger democracy and a brighter tomorrow.

