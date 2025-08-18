Citizen Plumbing Launches 24/7 Affordable Emergency Plumbing Services Across Ontario

Toronto-based Citizen Plumbing responds to rising demand for affordable, round-the-clock plumbing services with a province-wide expansion.

- Kay Dickson

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to growing homeowner concerns over rising repair costs and plumbing wait times, Citizen Plumbing, a trusted local plumbing company , has officially launched 24/7 affordable plumbing services across the province.

With inflation driving up the cost of homeownership, Canadian residents are increasingly prioritizing transparent, dependable service providers. Citizen Plumbing is answering the call with a promise:“Rapid, Reliable, and Reasonably Priced.”

“Every family deserves fast, affordable plumbing help-especially when it's urgent,” said Kay Dickson, founder of Citizen Plumbing.“We're expanding with purpose, to be where Ontario homeowners need us most.”

The expansion includes 24/7 on-call same-day plumbing by licensed technicians in Toronto, and services going out to Barrie, Orillia, Innisfil, Simcoe County, and surrounding communities.

Key Services Offered:

- Emergency plumbing repairs (burst pipes, flooding, leaks)

- Water heater installation and repair

- Drain cleaning and sewer backup response

- Bathroom and kitchen remodel plumbing

- Maintenance plans for property managers

With a Google rating of 4.9 stars, Citizen Plumbing has earned a reputation for honesty, quality craftsmanship, and prompt service. All plumbers are fully certified, insured, and committed to sustainable water solutions.

Why It Matters:

According to the Canadian Real Estate Association, over 70% of homeowners reported surprise repair costs in the last year. Plumbing emergencies-especially involving water damage-were among the top contributors. This makes emergency plumbing one of the most searched-for services in Ontario.

By offering fair pricing, verified service guarantees, and 24/7 response, Citizen Plumbing is setting a new standard for accountability in home repair.

About Citizen Plumbing

Citizen Plumbing is a Canadian-owned plumbing company serving residential and commercial clients across Ontario. Founded on the principles of trust, transparency, and community-first service, the company continues to grow through word-of-mouth, local partnerships, and a customer-first culture. Learn more at

Spencer Williams

Scale Selling

email us here

