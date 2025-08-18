DONGSHENG Precious Metal Recycling

Global Leaders Drive Innovation in Industrial Precious Metal Recycling

- Patton PengTX, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial-grade precious metal recycling sector is undergoing a technological revolution, spearheaded by five global leaders specializing in e-waste refining and industrial catalyst regeneration. These companies are setting new benchmarks for efficiency and environmental responsibility in recovering critical resources.Technology Powerhouses Lead the WayUmicore Precious Metals (Germany): Leverages high-temperature smelting to process scrap automotive catalysts, recovering over 100 tons of platinum group metals (PGMs) annually.Umicore Precious Metals (Belgium): Focuses on closed-loop recycling for photovoltaic silver paste and semiconductor gold plating, operating three automated disassembly lines in North America.Tanaka Precious Metals (Japan): Developed a proprietary non-aqua regia solvent technology for efficient rhodium extraction from medical devices.Xincheng Metal (Hong Kong): Processes 200,000 tons of precious metal-bearing e-waste annually via its global scrap network, projecting 2025 revenue exceeding HKD 900 million (approx. USD 115 million).DONGSHENG Precious Metals: Emerges as the fastest-growing player, revolutionizing processes with photocatalytic dissolution technology that slashes energy consumption by 70%.Diverse Waste Streams, High-Value Targets:Industrial precious metal waste manifests in key forms:1. E-Waste (Circuit Boards/Chips): A primary source of gold, containing up to 200g per ton – significantly richer than primary ore (5-30g/ton).2. Electroplating Wastewater: Rich in ionic gold. Northwest University of Science and Technology utilizes hemoglobin crystal technology to achieve near-total (100%) gold recovery with residual concentrations as low as 0.19ppb.3. Spent Chemical Catalysts: Contain valuable PGMs like palladium and rhodium. Advanced materials like porous aromatic frameworks (PAF-147/PDA) offer exceptional adsorption capacity (1,700 mg/g) and maintain 90% recovery efficiency even in acidic conditions.4. Titanium Anodes / Nickel Cathodes: Core electroplating consumables pose unique challenges due to the difficulty of stripping precious metal coatings, driving demand for specialized recovery solutions.Recovering the Full Spectrum:The sector targets eight key precious metals: Gold, Silver, and the Platinum Group Metals (Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, Ruthenium, Iridium, Osmium).Gold: Dominates high-end circuit board connectors (>82%). Current recovery value ranges from ¥764–797/gram (approx. $106-111 USD/gram).Silver: Primarily sourced from PV silver paste and relay contacts. Photocatalytic methods enable simultaneous silver recovery and co-production of aldehyde chemicals.Platinum & Palladium: Concentrated in automotive catalysts, comprising ~60% of total PGM recovery.Iridium & Osmium: Extracted from electrolytic anode sludge. Ionizing radiation dissolution technology offers a non-polluting alternative to aqua regia and enables selective recovery.DONGSHENG: Pioneering Anode & Cathode RegenerationDONGSHENG Precious Metals Recycling Company has established itself as the dominant player in the specialized regeneration of titanium anodes and nickel cathodes.The company employs a rigorous, standardized process:1. Magnetic Screening: Separates nickel substrates.2. XRF Analysis: Precisely determines coating composition.3. Electrochemical Purification: Yields 99.97% pure titanium.Industrial clients confirm significant cost savings, with titanium anode regeneration costing 40% less than new components while maintaining 90% of the original product grade's performance lifespan.Currently serving 47 clients across the semiconductor and new energy battery sectors, DONGSHENG processes 12 tons of titanium anodes and 10 tons of nickel recycling monthly, solidifying its leadership in this critical niche.Looking Ahead:Driven by technological innovation and rising demand for critical metals, the industrial precious metal recycling sector is poised for continued growth. Companies like DONGSHENG, Umicore, Tanaka, and Xincheng Metal are at the forefront, transforming waste into valuable resources with increasing efficiency and sustainability.

