Helen Mirren Shares Why James Bond Must Stay A Man

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren has said that James Bond must stay a man amid growing rumours the spy may change gender after Amazon MGM Studios took ownership of the franchise.

The 80-year-old actress was asked if it was time for a female 007, ahead of the release of her new film The Thursday Night Murder Club next week, amid growing rumours the spy may change gender after Amazon MGM Studios took ownership of the franchise.

Mirren was quoted by the Daily Star Sunday replying:“No, it wouldn't work. There have been some amazing women who've worked in the secret services with incredible courage, but James Bond is a bloke.”

“There's room for a great movie about a great female agent, but James Bond is James Bond.”

The debate is still raging over who will next play 007 after Daniel Craig stepped down from the role following his final outing in No Time To Die in 2021, reports co.

It featured Lashana Lynch as the first female agent to be given the 007 designation.

Producers have confirmed a new film is in development under Amazon MGM Studios, announced earlier this year.

Pierce Brosnan, 72, who portrayed Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002, has also spoken about the casting.

The Irish actor told Saga magazine:“Oh, I think it has to be a man.”

He added when asked for his advice to whoever takes on the role next:“I wish them well. I'm so excited to see the next man come on the stage and to see a whole new exuberance and life for this character. I adore the world of James Bond.”

“It's been very good to me. It's the gift that keeps giving. And I'm just a member of the audience now, sitting back, saying: 'Show us what you're going to do'.”

Speculation over who will become the next Bond has included Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 34, known for Kick-Ass, as a frontrunner for the role.

Idris Elba, 51, Theo James, 39, and James Norton, 39, have also been named as possible candidates.