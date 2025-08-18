Regena Cassandrra: There's Method To Madness In Hindi Entertainment

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actress Regena Cassandrra, who is known for her work in the period streaming series 'Rocket Boys', is looking back at her journey of 20 years in showbiz.

The actress recently spoke with IANS, as her upcoming film 'The Wives' picks up the pace in production.

Reflecting on her journey, the actress told IANS,“My journey has been inspiring and humbling. I have been blessed to have so many interesting and different opportunities across languages. I look back at my work today and smile. It wasn't easy of course. I did have doubts, I did feel like I was falling short of my own expectations and that of others. I was a kid when I started. Things were sooo different back then”.

The actress further mentioned that for the longest time she wished she had a mentor. But, then she took it upon herself as she learnt the ropes by herself.

She continued,“Today, I'm so grateful for this experience. I have grown into this human being because of my work and the scenarios it has presented me with. I always maintained one thing, I want to be a versatile actor. I wanted to be the girl next door, the pious one, the psycho, the drug addict, the bad girl, the lesbian, everything. I wanted to and still want to play it ALL. I have been lucky to not be slotted into a particular category and that has helped me evolve”.

In her career spanning 20 years and counting, the actress has worked across several film industries of India.

When asked how she would define herself, the actress said,“There's a method to madness. All you have to do is go with it”.

“It also depends on the project and the set up if it's chaotic or relaxed. One can't broadly classify it as differences in the different languages. Although, South India filmmaker's love making rooted films. You find more of those in the South or even for that matter in other regional languages other than Hindi cinema. Also in my opinion Bollywood makes stars out of actors. The best is to not compare different industries of India”, she added.