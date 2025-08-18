Feed Yeast Market Set To Reach $5.75 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Feed Yeast Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Feed Yeast Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the feed yeast market has seen significant growth. It is projected to expand from $3.52 billion in 2024 to $3.86 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth during the historic period is due to factors such as rising demand for animal proteins, expansion of the livestock industry, emphasis on animal nutrition, the prohibition of antibiotic growth promoters, and government policies and regulations.

In the coming years, the feed yeast market size is predicted to experience swift expansion, reaching $5.75 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This growth during the projected timeframe is likely due to a surge in meat demand in developing markets, heightened consumer inclination toward organic goods, and attention directed towards environmentally friendly animal farming practices. The prediction period will also observe significant trends such as progress in yeast strain development, the growing recognition of yeast as a protein source, the growth of the aquaculture sector, personalized feed solutions, and strides in biotechnological advancements.

Download a free sample of the feed yeast market report:



What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Feed Yeast Market ?

The expansion of commercialized animal farming is projected to fuel the feed yeast market's development. Animal farming refers to the commodity sourced from farm creatures. It's an essential asset in global agriculture, playing a vital role in nutritional security and nourishment. Implementing more yeast in animal feed can improve and expedite growth, health, and production. Furthermore, yeast can reduce potential health threats for lactating cows that consume a starch-heavy diet by accelerating the breakdown of fibre in the rumen, thereby stimulating microbial growth. In birds, yeast provides a useful ingredient meeting the energy needs of chickens. For instance, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reports that livestock provides income and food accessibility for roughly 1.3 billion individuals and contributes 40% of the total global agricultural yield. Consequently, the escalated production of livestock on an industrial scale will stimulate expansion in the feed yeast market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Feed Yeast Market?

Major players in the Feed Yeast include:

. Associated British Foods PLC

. Archer Daniels Midland Company

. Alltech

. Cargill Incorporated

. Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

. Chr. Hansen A/S

. Lesaffre

. Novus International Inc.

. Lallemand Inc.

. Leiber GmbH

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Feed Yeast Market In The Future?

Key players in the feed yeast market, such as Lallemand Animal Nutrition, are concentrated on advancing innovative microbial solutions to improve the nutrition and health of animals. These solutions are being developed through meticulous research and advanced methodologies to choose the most suitable microbial strains, thus ensuring product safety and efficacy for animal use. For example, in October 2023, UK's Lallemand Animal Nutrition introduced LALPROBIOME, a comprehensive platform designed to boost pet health through progressive microbial remedies. It solidifies the company's dedication to catering to the varying nutritional requirements of pets. This platform serves as a one-stop solution integrating a range of products focused on pet health, including probiotics, postbiotics, and yeast-oriented solutions.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Feed Yeast Market

The feed yeast market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Probiotic Yeast, Brewer's Yeast, Specialty Yeast, Yeast Derivatives

2) By Genus: Saccharomyces Spp, Kluyveromyces Spp, Other Genus

3) By Form: Fresh, Instant, Dry

4) By Animal Type: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine

Subsegments:

1) By Probiotic Yeast: Saccharomyces Boulardii, Saccharomyces cerevisiae

2) By Brewer's Yeast: Active Dry Brewer's Yeast, Liquid Brewer's Yeast

3) By Specialty Yeast: Yeast Extracts, Autolyzed Yeast, Nutritional Yeast

4) By Yeast Derivatives: Beta-Glucans, Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS), Yeast Protein

View the full feed yeast market report:



Global Feed Yeast Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the feed yeast market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The report on this market incorporates data from various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Feed Yeast Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Feed Flavor And Sweetener Ingredients Global Market Report 2025



Feed And Animal Nutrition Global Market Report 2025



Feed Mycotoxin Binders And Modifiers Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.