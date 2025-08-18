Shiv Sena, NCP Support Maha Governor's Nomination For Vice President
Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in his post on X, said,“On behalf of the Shiv Sena party, I announce support for the candidacy of the respected Radhakrishnan, who has long experience in parliamentary work as a Member of Parliament and deep knowledge of administrative work as a Governor.”
He further stated,“By selecting the Honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Shri @CPRGuv ji, as the candidate for the post of Vice President, the National Democratic Alliance under the leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi has duly honored an experienced, wise, honest, and patriotic personality in the political field. Also, heartfelt congratulations on the nomination for the Vice President post. Since his victory in this election is certain, I extend my best wishes that his tenure as Vice President be successful and that his career be remarkable for the bright future of the country.”
NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also took to X and said,“Congratulations to incumbent Maharashtra Governor Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan ji on being announced as NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election. I am sure once elected, his long standing experience and dedication will only enrich this high constitutional office. Wishing him the very best.”
Praful Patel, NCP's Working President and MP, also took to X to announce the party's support for Governor Radhakrishnan's nomination.
“On behalf of my party, the Nationalist Congress Party, and myself, we wholeheartedly welcome and support the decision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the NDA in nominating such an experienced and respected leader, whose contributions in public life make him most suited for this august office. Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri CP Radhakrishnan ji, on being declared as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate,” he said.
Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan and greeted and congratulated him on being announced as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice President of India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment