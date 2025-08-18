'Plays Vital Role To Realise Viksit Bharat', PM Modi On Nirmala Sitharaman's Birthday
Born on August 18, 1959, in a Tamil Iyengar family in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman has been serving as a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2016, representing Karnataka, after earlier representing Andhra Pradesh from 2014 to 2016.
In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Birthday greetings to Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji. Her efforts are playing a vital role in realising our dream of a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Praying for her long and healthy life."
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his wishes, lauding her energy and dedication.
"On her birthday, greetings to the Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman. Blessed with great energy and a zeal to bring positive change in the lives of our people, she has made remarkable contributions across various sectors. Praying for her good health and long life," Singh posted on X.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar joined in with his message, highlighting Sitharaman's commitment to the nation's development.
"Warmest birthday greetings to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ji. Her commitment to nation's growth and progress is inspiring. Wishing her good health, happiness and success in all her endeavours," he said.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also wished her on the occasion.
"Extending my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Union Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji. May this occasion bring joy and the year ahead be filled with health and prosperity," Gadkari said in a post.
Sitharaman has held key roles in the Union Cabinet, having earlier served as the 28th Defence Minister of India from 2017 to 2019, making her the second woman to hold the post after Indira Gandhi.
She also became India's second woman Finance Minister after Gandhi, and the first to serve as a full-time occupant of both portfolios.
Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget eight times, standing second only to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who holds the record for the maximum number of budgets presented.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment