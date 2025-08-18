Arvind Swamy Reveals He Wasn't In India To See The Success Of 'Roja'
Directed by Mani Ratnam,“Roja” featured Arvind and Madhoo. The film follows a young woman from a village in Tamil Nadu as she makes desperate efforts to find her husband, who is kidnapped by militants during a secret undercover mission in Jammu and Kashmir.
Looking back at the film, Arvind told IANS:“It was one of the few films to go national in that sense, as it was dubbed in all the languages, etc.”
“In fact, to tell you something interesting, I was not in India for the release of the film. I was actually overseas, doing my masters. After I finished the film, I had left to pursue my studies. So, I was not there to see the kind of success that it did have. But it is extremely nostalgic to see the shots of Roja.”
Ever since he ventured into cinema, Arvind has always chosen unconventional roles and continues to do so with his work in films such as Roja, Bombay, Thalapathi, Minsara Kanavu, Thani Oruvan, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Thalaivi, Meiyazhagan, Daddy Mounam and Devaraagam to name a few.
Asked if it's intentional, he said:“No, it's not like I'm seeing what's been done and trying to do something that's not been done. I'm just going after films that I think make sense to me, and I don't want to make choices based on commerce.
“So, if somebody throws a challenge, then I need to be in doubt about whether I can pull it off the way I want to. And that's what inspires me to work at it. If it's easy, then I don't want to do it,” he added.
The 55-year-old star, who made his debut as a director in the Netflix anthology series Navarasa in 2021, took home the Leadership in Cinema award at the 16th edition of IFFM 2025, spoke about what the award means to him.
Arvind said:“Firstly, it's an honour. Thank you so much. I don't know what the award means to me like I said. I am still in quest to learn and to do my job well.”
He added:“I think over the years I have made choices not based on commercial success but for what I thought were good stories to say, good people to work with and maybe something I have done onscreen has been inspirational for people. Probably that's my way of making a meaning to the award itself.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment